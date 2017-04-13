44News | Evansville, IN

Another Award Given for Finding Aleah Beckerle

April 13th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Cathy Murray, the woman who discovered the body of Aleah Beckerle, receives another financial award this week.

United Fidelity Bank and the Bring Aleah Home Fund gave Murray $2,000.

Spokesperson for the Beckerle family, Laura Jackson, says several months of car washes and other activities helped collect this money, and they wanted to give Murray the money for finding Aleah as well as helping find a suspect.

Last week Murray received an award for $75,000 from APEX Behavioral Services.

