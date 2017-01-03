Home Indiana Another Arrest Made in Posey County Burglary Case January 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The third burglary suspect accused of stealing several items from a Poseyville home is in custody. Authorities say 21-year-old Kylan Stevens turned himself in at the Posey County Jail Tuesday. Stevens is charged with burglary and theft after an arrest warrant was issued in December following the investigation into a burglary at a Poseyville home. The alleged theft happened at a home on Cleveland Road in the early morning hours of December 6th.

Troopers say Stevens, Christopher Vallee and Steven Collins drove into the barn, backed a truck up inside and hooked onto the trailer that was already in the garage. Among the items stolen include a Suzuki four wheeler, a Yamaha dirt bike, and the trailer they used to make off with the loot. The next day, Posey County Sheriff’s deputies told ISP that Evansville Police found several of those items at a home on West Maryland.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Steven Collins and 42-year-old Christopher Vallee Monday evening. All three men are being held in the Posey County Jail.

Previous Story – January 2nd

Two Behind Bars Arrested, Accused of Stealing Four Wheeler and Dirt Bike

