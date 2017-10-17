Home Indiana Another Arrest Made In Connection To Webster County Teacher Case October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Kentucky, Newburgh

Another person is arrested in connection to the Webster County teacher case. Police say 36-year-old Jason West, of Newburgh, conspired and facilitated in the trafficking a controlled substance, including marijuana.

In an ongoing investigation into Webster County Middle School teacher Lucia Jenkins, police say they found out West was trafficking drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.

Earlier this month, Jenkins was arrested on four counts of child pornography after authorities say they found child porn on her phone.

Later, Jenkins was charged with 11 counts of Complicity to Traffic in a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.

Assistant Chief of Police in Providence, Kentucky, Larry King is also behind bars for allegedly withholding information about Jenkins criminal activity.

Police say King also knew that Jenkins had fantasies about young teenage boys and her use of illegal narcotics, but failed to report it. They say King had a sexual relationship with Jenkins.

West is being held in the Webster County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

