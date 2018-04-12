Home Indiana Another Arrest Made In Connection With Shooting Near Sam’s Smoke Shop April 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

An Evansville woman is accused of lying to detectives to hinder their investigation into a shooting earlier this week. Jessica Gatlin, 31, is facing charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Detectives say Gatlin loaned Michael Hines her car Monday morning. Police say the victim met Hines and Gage Sloan in an alley behind Sam’s Smoke Shop on West Columbia to sell them a fake Gucci watch. During the transaction, police say Sloan robbed and shot Brown in the groan area then took off.

According to the affidavit, Gatlin and Hines began talking while Hines was incarcerated at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Detectives say Hines called Gatlin on numerous occasions and told her to retrieve the gun used in the shooting at the Sunset Motel on North Fares Avenue. Their conversations have been recorded.

Detectives say Gatlin told Hines she retrieved the gun from the motel, and that’s when Hines can be heard telling her what to do with the gun and what to tell detectives.

Detectives say when they questioned Gatlin about the gun, they say, at first, she lied to them, but then they told her they heard her conversations with Hines.

That’s when they say she quickly admitted she was lying for Hines. Police say Gatlin admitted she retrieved the gun believed to be used in the shooting, but lied about where it was hidden.

Finally, police say Gatlin admitted she hid the firearm inside of her home on East Blackford Avenue. Detectives retrieved the Smith and Wesson 9mm near Gatlin’s bed.

Detectives say Gatlin apologized to them for lying and said it wasn’t a smart idea for her to get involved with the incident by misleading investigators.

The firearm will be processed to see if it’s linked to the shooting.

Gatlin has since been released from the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Previous Story

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Evansville Shooting

Comments

comments