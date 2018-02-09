Home Indiana Evansville Anonymous Tip Leads To Arrest In Connection To Armed Robbery Cases February 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Henderson, Indiana, Kentucky

An anonymous tip leads to an arrest in connection with three armed robberies that happened on Wednesday in Evansville.

On Thursday afternoon, Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies received an anonymous tip about the robbery suspect. The tip came in after the person saw images of the suspect and the involved vehicles.

Based on the tip, Henderson County detectives located the silver Chevy Cavalier on Clay Street in Henderson.

While waiting for Evansville investigators to arrive, deputies saw Kenny Jones exit a home and drive away in the Cavalier.

Jones was taken into custody during a traffic stop. Deputies searched Jones’ house and car and seized a handgun and clothing items.

Investigators also say Jones was wanted on felony warrants out of Tennessee. They also located the green truck in Henderson.

Police have not made anymore arrests in connection with the robberies.

Jones is in custody in Henderson County, pending extradition to Vanderburgh County.

