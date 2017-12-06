Anonymous Donor “Pete” Strikes Again, Gives $3,000 To Easterseals

A local holiday legend continues this year with an anonymous donation. For the past 27 years, an anonymous donor known only as “Pete” has left a cash gift at Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

“Pete” secretly delivers the cash gift then calls Easterseals to tell them where to look. This year “Pete’s” $3,000 donation was discovered near a dumpster adjacent to the Center’s main parking area. It was inside a bag with a decorative glass block filled with shining holiday lights and 30 folded $100 bills.

The organization will honor “Pete’s” wishes and use his donation to purchase gifts for children with disabilities from disadvantaged families served by Easterseals.

With “Pete’s” cash gift, there was a handwritten letter, saying “You will hear from me again soon, Pete.”

This is “Pete’s” 37th cash donation to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center. His contributions over the past 27 years total $88,450.

