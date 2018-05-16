Home Indiana Evansville Annual VA2K Walk and Roll Coming to Evansville May 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Marion VA Healthcare will be hosting the 2018 VA2K Walk And Roll event. Their mission is to support homeless Veterans and those at risk of homelessness.

Walk and Roll will take place on May 16th, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and is free to the public.

A separate kick off will be held at the same time at the Evansville VA Healthcare Center in Evansville, IN. Household items such as bath towels, brooms, new clothing, and canned food will be accepted for donation.

“Workplace wellness activities contribute to a more productive and healthy workforce,” said Jo- Ann Ginsberg, Director, Marion VA Healthcare System.

The event is open to individuals of all fitness levels and can be done over a lunch break. Whether you team up with a co-worker, a friend, or participate on your own, there’s no better time to step up your fitness level and help improve the lives of homeless Veterans.

