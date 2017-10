Starting Monday, October 16TH, the Henderson Water Utility and Henderson Fire Department will team up for the annual testing of fire hydrants.

Testing will happen between 7AM and 5PM each day except in the Central Business District, which will be tested after 5PM.

It will take them about two weeks to test all of the hydrants across the city.

A reminder, during this period to check your water before using it, to make sure there is no discoloration.

