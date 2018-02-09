Home Indiana Evansville Annual Mardi Gras Bar Crawl Coming to Evansville February 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Mardi Gras revelers are taking to the streets in cities around the world even here in Evansville. The annual Mardi Gras Bar Crawl is heading down Franklin Street Friday night.

While the true Mardi Gras celebration happens Saturday people are getting a jump start on the fun. Several of the bars on Franklin is selling armbands for $10 that will waive cover charges at the bars and will get you onto the trolley ride to Haynie’s Corner for free.

Saturday the annual parade will stroll down West Franklin.

It kicks off at 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Organizers say beads, candy, and more will be thrown from this year’s floats.

