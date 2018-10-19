Home Indiana Evansville Annual Leaf Pick Up Day Approaching in Evansville October 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility announced that the Annual Fall Leaf Pick-up will begin October 22.

The event will run for a period of eight weeks, ending on December 14th.

This annual service is available to city residents who pay for trash service with their water bill, including newly-annexed areas. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities and business/customers are not eligible.

Leaves need to be contained in bio-degradable plastic or paper leaf bags or in containers and be placed in manageable, organized piles on the same day of trash service but separate from where the normal weekly trash is collected. The bags should only be placed at the pick up location on the normal day of trash collection.

Leaves not in bio-degradable bags that do not meet these requirements will not be picked up.

Leaves not in the bio-degradable bags will be notified to re-bag their leaves in bio-degradable bags and they will be picked up on the following week.

