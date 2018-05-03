Home Indiana Evansville Annual Ideal Year of Scouting Event Welcomes Female Members to Ranks May 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The National Guard Armory in Evansville played host to hundreds of boy scouts and scout leaders Thursday night. This comes as the program is getting ready for a big change adding female members to the ranks.

Thursday was the annual Ideal Year of Scouting event which promotes activities to get scouts and leaders more involved in community service in the year ahead.

The top of discussion this year is giving girls the opportunity to enter the Cub Scout Program this fall. Late last year, the Cub Scouts of America announced that girls would be allowed to join and the boy scouts followed suit. Leaders say they welcome the changes.

Scout Executive John Harding says, “We’ve learned that girls are well, well ready to join this organization. There isn’t anything that we offer in our cub scout program that’s gender specific and with that, we wanted to open the doors for young women to join and the cub scout program first.”

The organization’s flagship program long known as the Boy Scouts has a new name to promote the message.

Beginning in February 2019, it will be known as Scouts BSA.

