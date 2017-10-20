Home Indiana Annual Ghost Walks Kicks Off this Weekend in Newburgh October 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

Halloween is almost here and we’ve got some must-see events for you to check out this season.

Starting with the annual Ghost Walks through the streets of historic downtown Newburgh.

Guides will share some of the spooky tales of Newburgh’s history.

You’ll also learn about the Civil War, the Underground Railroad and Newburgh river lore.

The walking tours go on this weekend, Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for kids.

