Home Indiana Evansville Annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show Raises Money for Junior Collectors October 22nd, 2017 John Werne Evansville

The 51st Annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was held at the CK Newsome Center today.

The event gave people a chance to observe rocks from all over the world. It hosted more than 20 vendors from across the country, including a booth from the Evansville Lapidary Society and a booth for it’s own special Junior Rock Hound Group.

All sales with the Rock Hound Group fund future activities for the kids.

