Annual Fall Festival Parade Defeats Inclement Weather

The 96th annual fall festival parade kicked off this Saturday despite the inclement weather. Many people of all ages came out to watch the traditional parade no matter how harsh the rain fell on Franklin Street. All of the West Side Nut Club members did their very best to keep the parade in full swing by delaying it until the sun appeared again. Jeremy Melton, Publicity Chairman of the West Side Nut Club said, “We pushed the parade back about 45 minutes and I think everyone took shelter for a little bit and we pulled it off very well. The weather held out great. We had 99 entries and all 99 entries came through and we’re happy about that.” Many could say the same about their 2017 Fall Festival Parade experience.

Comments

comments