Annual Fair Kicks Off in Gibson County

The Gibson County Fair is kicking off. Today was the first day of the fair. Free lunches were given to attendees at the gate until 1P.M. Sunday.

Fair-goers could see 4-H exhibits and live music. Organizers say the turnout this year has been good.

Gibson County Junior Leaders, Joshua Georges says, “A lot of friendly people. A lot of people let you pet the animals if you ask them. You get to see a lot of different things.”

There were of course carnival rides and mud volleyball. Tractor pull were held early Sunday evening.

