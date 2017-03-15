Annual Event Offering Assistance To Homeless

Hard at work…volunteers spent a good portion of the day gearing up for the 9th Annual Vanderburgh Homeless Connect at the Old National Events Plaza. The event is a one-day, one-stop event with one mission, providing critical services and hospitality directly to people who are homeless or close to it.

From health screenings to haircuts to financial resources the event will provide more than 90 services to the public.

Ashley Johnson said, “The people that we really want to attend are currently homeless and Need some help, but more specifically, people that are housing insecure. You’re worried every month that you’re not going to make rent. You’re living paycheck to paycheck.”

Volunteers say they are expecting to serve anywhere from 800 to 1,000 people. The event is at Old National Events Plaza Thursday, March 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Evansville METS bus service will also be providing free rides to all of its passengers Thursday from 5:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

