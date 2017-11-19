Home Indiana Evansville Annual Evansville Christmas Parade Kicks Off Holiday Spirit November 19th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

It wouldn’t be the Evansville Christmas Parade without the decorated floats, beautiful dancers, all kinds of band performances and of course the cheering fans in the crowd along North Main Street.

Some snuggled up together while most people chose to brave the parade in the cold. One local resident says, “We wanted to come out and do something with the family it’s the first time coming out here.”

Other folks even got the chance to support their loved ones in the parade. A Newburgh resident says,”We’re making it especially this year because when you got a five year old granddaughter you have to go. We got to see her and she got to see us so we got a memory there. It’s all about memories.”

Many little ones got surprised with sweet treats and toys. Most adults also believe that the Christmas parade rings true as a local tradition.

For many, this wasn’t the first time they watched the Christmas parade but it was the first time they witnessed the newest street renovations.

Despite the cold, it could have been worse – freezing rain or snow – but all stayed dry.

