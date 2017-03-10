Home Indiana Annual Easter Egg Hunt to be Held in Newburgh April 1st March 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Candy and treats…it’s almost that time of year again when the Easter bunny hops along to deliver goodies. The annual Ladies Auxiliary Kapperman Post 44 East Egg Hunt will be held at the Newburgh Lock and Dam Saturday, April 1st. The egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. It will be split into age groups.

In case there’s inclement weather, the rain date is set for Saturday, April 8th.

For more information contact the Ladies Auxiliary Kapperman Post 44 at 812-449-1440.

Comments

comments