Annual County Health Outcomes Released

The numbers are in when it comes to how our Tri-State counties rank in overall health outcomes. The report looks at everything from low birth weight to child poverty. This was the ninth year for the study.

Out of our Indiana counties, Spencer, Warrick, and Posey County rank highest at 10th, 12th, and 13th, respectively.

In Kentucky, Daviess, Hopkins and Ohio Counties come in highest at 13th, 49th, and 55th. In Illinois, Wabash, Edwards, and White Counties rank highest out of our local counties at 59th, 72nd, and 89th.

The study found early signs that more babies are being born with low birth weight. It also looked at social and economic factors that made it harder for people live healthy lives.

Rankings based on health outcomes:

INDIANA:

Hamilton Co. (1)

Hendricks Co. (2)

Warren Co. (3)

Boone Co. (4)

Brown Co. (5)

Spencer Co. (10)

Warrick Co. (12)

Posey Co. (13)

Dubois Co. (23)

Gibson Co. (40)

Perry Co. (41)

Daviess Co. (44)

Pike Co. (60)

Knox Co. (68)

Vanderburgh Co. (80)

KENTUCKY:

Oldham Co. (1)

Boone Co. (2)

Shelby Co. (3)

Spencer Co. (4)

Bullitt Co. (5)

Daviess Co. (13)

Hopkins Co. (49)

Ohio Co. (55)

Webster Co. (62)

Muhlenberg Co. (67)

Henderson Co. (70)

Union Co. (82)

ILLINOIS:

DuPage Co. (1)

Kendall Co. (2)

JoDaviess Co. (3)

Monroe Co. (4)

McHenry Co. (5)

Wabash Co. (59)

Edwards Co. (72)

White Co. (89)

Gallatin Co. (90)

Wayne Co. (91)

