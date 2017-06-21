44News | Evansville, IN

Annual Counts Finds 4,025 Homeless in Kentucky

June 21st, 2017 Kentucky

The numbers are in, and officials in Kentucky now have a better idea of just how many people are living on the streets in the state.

Numbers from the Kentucky housing corporation count 4,025 homeless people statewide.

That figure comes from a number of counts coordinated by the agency in communities all over the state.

The numbers show a slight decline in the number of people who say they’re living without a home, but officials say that reduction comes with a grain of salt.

They say most of the people counted as homeless in this study report being homeless for the first time.

