Annual BrewFest to Feature 300 Craft Beers

Weather temperatures should be normal for SWIRCA’s BrewFest, set for Saturday at Bosse Field. It’s an important fundraiser to help SWIRCA serve the needs of older Tri-State residents.

This year’s BrewFest will feature more than 300 craft beers throughout Bosse Field. You can also sample 50 wines and take in some acoustic music. BrewFest is the only beer festival in Indiana with hard liquor tastings, too. The money raised will go toward some critical programs and services.

“88 cents of every dollar that we raise goes back into SWIRCA programs. Our nutrition program, our activities center, our ADRC, and case management,” says SWIRCA Development Coordinator.

Again, BrewFest runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Bosse Field.

