Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Begins Tonight

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ohio Valley is hosting their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event at Franklin Lanes tonight and on March 11th.

Anyone interested can register for free at bowlevansville.org. Session times on March 11th are set up for 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. Participants are allotted two hours of bowling and will receive a shoe rental, a t-shirt, and chances to win prizes.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Kayla McKenzie at 812-425-6076 or kayla.mckenzie@bbbsov.org.

Comments

comments