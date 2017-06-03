Annual Blues Fest in Burdette Park

Folks at Burdette Park in Evansville were getting down to the rhythm of the blues. The big crowd was out for the annual Burdette Blues Fest.

Part of the money raised from the event will be going to the Special Olympics of Vanderburgh County.

Lanette Miller says, “We got great bands here, we got Ryan Rigdon on the stage right now we’ve got Michael Golf coming up soon and we’ve got a lady Shaun Murphy who started her career with Bob Seger and is still touring with him.”

The event is put on every year by the River Basin Blues Society.

