Annual Anime Convention Returns To Evansville

EvilleCon is making its way to Evansville this weekend. EvilleCon kicked off its ninth annual convention at the Holiday Inn today. People of all ages were decked out in their favorite anime character or comic book hero.

There’s plenty to do at the event, including EvilleCon’s Got Talent, Cosplay contests, and Kinds Cosplay Chess.

People from across the Tri-State made their way to the convention. Each person has their own reason why they come to EvilleCon.

And some say meeting new friends is a big part of what the convention is all about.

“This is our first out of state one, from out own state, it’s her first convention ever, so she’s a newbie, I go to almost all the conventions down in Illinois and Missouri,” said Kylie Morgan.

EvilleCon will be going on all weekend, beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow and Sunday.

To get more information, visit EvilleCon.

