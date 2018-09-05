Announcement Shows Progress for Future I-165 Designation

An announcement made by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) today showed signs of progress in converting 72-mile William H. Natcher into I-165.

Secretary Greg Thomas announced a joint-agreement with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to move forward on securing signage that would make the agreement definite. Thomas and FHWA Division Administrator Thomas Nelson made the announcement at the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce to proceed on plans to enter into a contract by the end of the year for the new Interstate signage.

“With $41 million of active construction underway to upgrade the parkway to interstate standards, future interstate signage will add another visible sign of progress on the transformational work happening in the region,” said KYTC Secretary Thomas. “Signage reaffirms Governor Bevin’s commitment to spurring economic development along this major Western Kentucky thoroughfare.”

Nelson called the move a great step forward for communities along the Natcher Parkway corridor.

“This agreement is a testament to the partnership between KYTC and FHWA,” said Nelson. “An interstate designation elevates the highway into a federally-recognized corridor. Once work is complete, the project will provide a safer, more efficient commute for motorists in the region.”

$2.15 million has been programmed in the biennium of the Highway Plan to sign the Natcher Parkway as I-165 south to north from Interstate 165 in Bowling Green to the U.S. 60 interchange in Owensboro.

Converting the Natcher Parkway to the I-165 corridor will require reconstructing three cloverleaf interchanges designed to accommodate drivers who were slowing and stopping at toll plazas as opposed to merging with or exiting from 70 mph interstate traffic.

These projects include the interchange with KY 69 in Ohio County (Exit 50), the U.S. 231 interchange in Butler County (Exit 36) and the U.S. 231 interchange in Warren County (Exit 9).

