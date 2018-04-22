Home Indiana Evansville Announcement On Sale Of Vectren Could Be Imminent April 22nd, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville, Indiana

An announcement on the sale of Vectren Corporation could come as early as Monday. That is according to the Indiana Business Journal. The article quotes Reuters as saying Texas based Centerpoint Energy has made an offer to purchase the utility. The article does not give a sale price, but it says the offer will likely exceed $5.4 billion.

Previous articles have said Vectren is considering a sale, but the company has not commented on the most recent report that a deal has been struck.

