Ann Ennis – October 8th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Community Activist Ann Ennis describes Indiana’s voting system as Gerrymandering. This segment aired on Sunday, October 8th.

Gerrymandering describes how Indiana draws voting districts. It means that the persons who won the last election decides who gets to vote for who over the next 10 years.

Gerrymandering causes low voter turnout, kills new ideas in economics and creates lazy elected officials.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could hand-pick the people who hired you for your next job? You’d be set. You might think you can never be fired.

Indiana voting districts are districts of friends, selected by friends — so the winning is easy. But it hurts taxpayers and business growth.

When I ran for office as a Republican, I learned how they draw districts. Elected officials create boundaries to strengthen themselves. Most voters do not pay attention.

You need to pay attention. Notice how elected officials’ main concern is staying in office, and they try to avoid the debate of a competitive district.

This is not a partisan issue. Taxpayers deserve good government. End gerrymandering. We will get better legislators when we do.

