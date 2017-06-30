Home Indiana Evansville Ann Cusack Reflects on A League of Their Own June 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

We continue our A League of Their Own coverage. When the film premiered it was actress Ann Cusack’s first movie, and her first time working with legends like Tom Hanks.

44News This Morning anchor Shelby Coates continues her conversation with Ann Cusack about filming several iconic scenes in the film.

Cusack said one of the moments that really sticks with her is having the chance to meet the original members of the female baseball league.

We also went through the 44News video files, and found old video of Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna reflecting on their filming of the movie in Indiana.

Rosie O’Donnell said one of the moments she will always remember is going to a drag show in Evansville with Madonna and seeing a drag queen performing Madonna.

