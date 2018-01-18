The Animator of Our Childhoods: Ron Campbell

Ron Campbell is an Animator, Director, and Producer, best known for his work on the 1960’s “The Beatles” television series, as well as the animated feature film “Yellow Submarine”, but after six decades in the industry, and hundreds of projects later, he has become the animator of our childhoods!

His resume is a long one, and includes credits for shows like The Jetsons, The Smurfs, Scooby Doo, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, the Rugrats and more, and although Ron Campbell didn’t just wake up one day and become an animator, it did begin as a dream…

I got into animation because of a childish dream that drawings could be made to move and live. I became obsessed with the idea that I could do artwork that would come alive. The only way that could happen was to make cartoon films.

And, as a child, I did not calculate that it was impossible to earn a living doing that in Australia.

That is, until television made it across the pond, and with it, television commercials…which led him to America!

I found myself animating and producing cartoons for television for America.

One step up led to another until one very important phone call…

Al Brodax of King Features called me, asking if I would Direct the episodes that they were planning on producing in Australia of ‘The Beatles’ television cartoon show.

Which then led him to move to from Australia to California.

How important is the storyboard artist to the entire show?

Tantamount to an Architect’s plans for the building of a house. The storyboard constructs the entire film, and it shows everything that’s going to happen in the film that we’re about to make; so it is like the plans for the making of a film.

And I knew that I couldn’t be his only Super-Fan experience…

It’s the most incredible thing! It happens all the time, not because of me, but because of people’s memories from their childhood; then, when you come and see my paintings, those thoughts and those memories flood back.

