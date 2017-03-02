Animals Rescued in Vanderburgh County

Twenty cats have been rescued from another property owned by Martha Crosely.

Sixty-eight dogs were rescued Tuesday from a church owned by Crosley.

Officials say Crosley was trying to create an animal sanctuary.

The caretaker has not yet been charged, as all animals must first be checked by a vet.

Evansville Animal Control, It Takes A Village Canine Rescue, and the Vanderburgh Humane Society are caring for the animals.

It Takes A Village is in need of foster families, monetary donations, and cleaning supplies for the rescued dogs.

