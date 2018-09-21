Home Indiana Animal Shelter will Not Face Charges for Abuse Allegations September 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

No charges will be filed against the Spencer County Animal Shelter following an investigation of animal abuse.

Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Prosecutor say there was no direct evidence to any abuse claims former shelter employees brought up.

Shelter employees claimed they were advised to put live cars in a freezer to die as a form of euthanasia.

During a meeting today, investigators said that the animal shelters and humane society groups are exempt from state statutes relating to animal cruelty standards.

The full press release regarding the case can be seen by clicking here.

