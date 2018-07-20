Home Indiana Evansville Animal Shelter Flooding Issue Fixed by Local Business July 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Flooding problems may be a thing of the past for the New Hope Animal Shelter in Henderson and they say they owe it all to A-1 Septic.

Last month, heavy rain caused major flooding at the shelter forcing employees to move some of the animals until the water receded.

This week, crews from A-1 Septic volunteer their time installing new overflow drains at no charge.

Shelter workers tell 44News they are forever grateful to the company for offering their time and help.

