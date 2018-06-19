Home Indiana Animal Shelter Burglar Identified as Recent Golf Course Burglar June 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The individual who broke into the New Hope Animal Shelter has been identified.

Charles Ivie Jr. was identified as the suspect once a detective watched surveillance video that caught Ivie in the act.

Ivie was interviewed about the New Hope Animal Shelter burglary at Henderson County Detention Center, where he is currently being held for the burglary of the Henderson Municipal Golf Course.

During that questioning, Ivie confessed to the animal shelter burglary.

He remains lodged at Henderson County Detention Center and is being charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree.

Comments

comments