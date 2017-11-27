Animal Rescue and Beer = Double Win

Carson’s Brewery is known for collaboration, like their Larry the Cable Guy’s “Git R Done Cream Ale”, and they’re doing it again, but this time for the fur babies in need of adoption at It Takes a Village!

People love Carson’s beer, people love animals, and if we can do a collaboration that has not been done in Evansville before; something really neat that would get people’s attention, and make them want to go out and support Carson’s business, and support the not for profit, It Takes a Village.

I just thought it was something really neat, interesting and different. It’s something that would grab people’s attention.

It’s imagination and collaboration that has put Carson’s Brewery on the map.

It’s great to do things within the community! It gets our name out, and promotes other local businesses and establishments as well.

Whether we collaborate with another brewery, whether it be Tin Man or Evansville Brewhouse, we’re all on the same team together.

We’re kind of like our own fraternity, if you will. E is for everyone, right?

So why isn’t everyone involved pushing everyone’s brands?

I mean, yes, competition is good for business, but yet why not also have a good camaraderie with them as well?

And yeah, it’s cool to have your own beer, but aside from that (and the publicity), what will this mean for It Takes a Village?

They are going to donate a portion of the profits from every can, case, and keg of beer sold back to It Takes a Village.

So what did they settle on?

A tropical ale!

And you can try it, starting December 1st, or join the party at Carson’s on December 7th.

Beer AND animal rescue?

Sounds like a double win.



