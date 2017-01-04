Animal House Mobile Vet Rolls Out Service

Area pet parents have a new service to keep their dogs and cats healthy and this one is on wheels.

Animal House is a mobile vet clinic providing convenience to owners while creating a less stressful experience for pets. Dr. Laura Richey has partnered with O’Hairs Happy Dog Daycare in Evansville allowing the animals to receive care while owners are away.

Dr. Laura is based out of Spencer County but will serve other parts of the Tri-State. She says she is excited about the opportunity to help senior pets.

“Some of our older dogs, they have issues that need to be addressed whether it’s arthritis or maybe their kidneys aren’t working as well and we can do blood work or X-rays and try to diagnose those to help them just maintain a quality of life that is good for as long as we can. That’s our ultimate goal.”

The mobile clinic is fully equipped to run tests, take X-rays and even conduct basic surgeries like spay and neuter. The prices are comparable to a standard brick and mortar establishment with a $50 house call fee.

For more information about Animal House visit animalhousemobilevet.com.

For more information about O’Hairs Happy Dog Daycare visit ohairshddc.com.

