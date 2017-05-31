Home Indiana Evansville Animal Control will not Return Dogs to Woman Accused of Animal Hoarding May 31st, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The woman at the center of the Hillview hoarding case will not be getting any dogs back.

Martha Crosley petitioned to have about a dozen dogs still under the care of animal control returned to her, but that request was denied.

Just before the hearing, dozens gathered peacefully in purple to raise awareness for animal cruelty.

Authorities removed 68 dogs from Crosley’s property in Vanderburgh County back in February.

Crosley faces charges for animal abuse after authorities found the animals malnourished, with open wounds, and many had heart worms.

Crosley will be back in court July 24th. She’s facing two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty.

