Animal Byproduct Spills on U.S. 60

A road in Henderson County is reopening after crews wrapped up cleaning a major spill. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, authorities received a call reporting something in the middle of U.S. 60 between Henderson and Corydon.

When police arrived, they found animal byproduct had spilled on a half-mile stretch of the highway.

Traffic was brought to a standstill in both directions while crews worked to clean up the mess.

Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Bryan Coghill says, “Sheriff’s department is out here. We got a detour set up for cars to travel down old U.S. 60 West. So we’re just trying to get everything cleanup, washing it off. State highway is here. They’re going to come back in here behind us and put down a bunch of salt and sand so it don’t freeze up.”

Due to cold weather conditions, cleanup of the mess took longer than expected.

The road reopened to traffic around 7:15 p.m.

Comments

comments