Animal Advocates Say Rescues Need Regulations

March 15th, 2017 Indiana

County-run animal agencies are feeling the impact of rescues gone wrong. They are called rescue hoarders, people taking in animals without proper resources to provide care.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office led a multi-agency shut down of a rescue hoarder in February. 68 dogs were taken from “Wise Hearts” an animal sanctuary for elderly, abused and disabled dogs. Animal advocates say rescues hoarders often start with good intentions but actually end up doing a disservice.

