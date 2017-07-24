Animal Activists Rally Outside of Animal Control

Protesters gathered outside Animal Control in protest of Friday’s decision to give Martha Crosley her dogs back.

Mentioned recently, a restraining order has now been filed by several local animal groups. Those protestors say giving her those animals whether it’s today or anytime in the future would likely result in the same outcome.

Susan Odoyo, President of ‘It Takes a Village’, says, “When we took them in on February 28th they were just in horrendous condition. You look at the dogs now, they’ve gained weight, they’ve been treated, they just look so much happier, they smile, their demeanor is different and so to think of taking 21 victims and turning them in to the hands of their abuser was just unfathomable to me.”

Crosley has not received any of the animals yet as the issue will be revisited Thursday.

