Home Indiana Evansville Angel Mounds to Unveil New Exhibit Honoring Glenn A. Black August 2nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A new experience is set to be unveiled at Angel Mounds State Historic Site later this month.

On August 18th, a new exhibit will be opened that guides visitors through the life of noted Indiana archeologist Glenn A. Black, who conducted field work for many years at the sites location. A historical marker from the Indiana Historical Bureau will be dedicated in honor of Black on the same day as the unveiling.

Visitors of the exhibit can see Black’s real desk, tools he used in the field, and rare never before seen artifacts that were discovered at the site. There is also an interactive area that will allow visitors to reconstruct a broken clay pot like an archeologist would, as well as experiment with a tabletop magnetometer to uncover hidden objects in the ground.

The unveiling will start at 10:00AM at the Angel Mounds Historic Site, located at 8215 Pollack Avenue in Evansville.

