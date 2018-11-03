Home Indiana Evansville Angel Mounds Celebrates The Day Of The Dead November 3rd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

At Angel Mounds Saturday, people were celebrating the Mexican Day Of The Dead.

This marks the 3rd year for the Mexican celebration in Evansville. The Day Of The Dead is a celebration of family and friends who have passed. Since The Day of the Dead, is so close to Halloween, many get them confused.

The Day of the Dead focuses on remembering those you love.

Eric Ridenour, an event organizer explained, “We like to make sure we differentiate this from Halloween. It’s a time to remember, it’s a time to celebrate. it’s a time to appreciate cultures other than our own. And to just get together and have a good time , eat some good food, listen to music and enjoy each others company.”

Starting this morning, people could enjoy many things from decorating sugar skulls to make your own homemade tortilla. The event ended with a parade, where many held a picture and walked in remembrance of a passed loved one.

