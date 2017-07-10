Andy Owen Named New EVSC Athletic Director

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation has named Andy Owen to serve as the director of athletics and physical activities, according to a release by the corportation. Owen was most recently athletic director at Central High School. Owen also is the head football coach at Central, a role he will continue throughout the 2017 season.

According to EVSC, Owen will oversee all athletics in the corporation and physical education. He also will oversee the integration of the district’s physical education curriculum within the EVSC’s GAIN framework. In addition, Owen will work with the Office of Development on various fundraising initiatives and projects. His duties as district athletic director will commence at the conclusion of the Central High School football season. He will begin his other responsibilities immediately.

Owen, who graduated from Central High School, has a B.S. degree in K-12 physical education from the University of Indianapolis and an M.A. in teaching from Oakland City University.

Serving as head football coach since 2007, Owen has coached during the school’s longest regular season winning streak in school history and has won both a sectional and SIAC championships. He was named Region 9 Coach of the Week by the Indianapolis Colts four times and was named Coach of the Year by the University of Indianapolis. He also was elected to both the board of the Indiana Football Coaches Association and the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, serving as director in both associations.

