44News | Evansville, IN

Andy Owen Envisions Longevity as EVSC Athletic Director

Andy Owen Envisions Longevity as EVSC Athletic Director

July 19th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Central High School graduate Andy Owen will not become the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Athletic Director until the Monday after the Bears’ football season is over.

But, Owen is already getting acclimated to his new role as the director of physical education for EVSC.

Heading into his eleventh and final season as Central’s head football coach, Owen tells 44Sports he feels it is time for a change in terms of how he contributes to development across local sports.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.