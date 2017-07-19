Andy Owen Envisions Longevity as EVSC Athletic Director

Central High School graduate Andy Owen will not become the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Athletic Director until the Monday after the Bears’ football season is over.

But, Owen is already getting acclimated to his new role as the director of physical education for EVSC.

Heading into his eleventh and final season as Central’s head football coach, Owen tells 44Sports he feels it is time for a change in terms of how he contributes to development across local sports.



