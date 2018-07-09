Home Kentucky Andy Beshear May Launch Bid for Governor July 9th, 2018 Melissa Greathouse Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear could be ready to announce a bid for Governor.

Beshear is scheduled to speak Monday morning concerning the “future of Kentucky.” He will speak at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville at 8:00 central time.

The talk comes amid speculation that Beshear will challenge Matt Bevin for Kentucky Governor. Beshear would be the first Democrat to announce plans to run against Beshear in 2019.

Beshear is also scheduled to visit seven other Kentucky cities Monday and Tuesday — including Owensboro. He is scheduled to be at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History at 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Beshear’s father — Steve Beshear — served as Kentucky governor from 2007 to 2015. Beshear has served as Kentucky Attorney General since 2016.

