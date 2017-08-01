Home Kentucky Andy Beshear Discusses Ways to End Drug Abuse August 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear and Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady hosts a community drug forum. They gathered at the Henderson County Schools Professional Development Center.

The event included three discussion panels on recognizing drugs, the effects of drug abuse and treatment strategies. Beshear says the hope is to bring awareness to the impact of drug abuse on Kentucky communities and work together to make progress.

Beshear added, “We’re here to talk about how as a community, and ultimately as a state, we can do better. We can reach these children so that they don’t fall victim to drugs. And that ultimately when people fall into addiction, we can help them dig out.”

Beshear will be hosting other drug forums across Kentucky.

