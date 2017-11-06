Home Kentucky Andy Beashear Files Lawsuit Against Pharmaceutical Companies For Opioid Crisis November 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is suing a drug maker that he says contributed to the deadly opioid crisis. Beshear filed suit against Endo pharmaceuticals and Endo Health Solutions for violating state law.

The suit claims that the company’s reformulated drug Opana ER was labeled as an abuse deterrent which could mislead patients and care providers.

Just last year, nearly 200 Kentuckians died from overdoses caused by the drug said to be three times stronger than morphine.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration asked Endo to pull the drug from the market and the company complied.

