Andrew Luck Visits Evansville For Change The Play Summer Camps May 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Kids in the Tristate will get a chance to change the play with Colts quarterback Andrew Luck this summer. This summer, Change the Play camps will be held in Evansville, Indianapolis, and Fort Wayne. Each one hour camp session offers six high energy stations focusing on nutrition, hydration, stress management and exercise. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will assist Riley Children’s Health in educating young minds on the importance of good health choices in Evansville.

The Evansville camp will take place at the University of Evansville on June 26th.

Riley Children’s Health is at the forefront of changing the landscape of pediatric health for Hoosier families. Part of their mission is through Change the Play, a program aimed at educating children on how to make good health decisions.

Each year, Indiana scores poorly in categories of Diabetes, Heart Disease, Obesity for Hoosier Kids. Each year more and more children are diagnosed with these health conditions. If those diagnoses are left untreated, it can lead to a life long and life altering problems.

Registration is still open. Children ages 5 to 13 are welcome to register. If you are interested in registering your child for Change the Play summer camps please click the following link below.

