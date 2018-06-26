Home Indiana Evansville Andrew Luck Helps Kids Get Healthy with Change the Play June 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Hoosier kid got the chance to get active with the Indianapolis Colts Quarterback.

Riley Children’s Health partnered with Andrew Luck to host the “Change the Play” camps in an effort to encourage kids to make good choices in eating and exercising.

Children from five to 13 made their way to the University of Evansville campus to lean about nutrition, as well as throw the football around with Luck.

The pro quarterback hopes the kids will use what they learn at this camp to start improving their health early in their lives.

To those interested, the next “Change the Play” camp will be held in Indianapolis.

More information can be found on the Riley Hospital website.





