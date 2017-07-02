Home Indiana Anderson Police Investigating the Abduction of 3 Children July 2nd, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

The Anderson Police Department is investigating the abduction of 3 children from Anderson, Indiana. Anderson is North East of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Adyson Rindahl is a 2-year-old white female, 31 inches tall, 30 pounds with brown collar length hair and brown eyes. She was least seen wearing a white polka-dot short and diaper.

Peyton Rindahl is a 2-year-old white female, 31 inches tall, 30 pounds with brown collar length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink halter top and diaper.

Jayden Rindahl is an 8-month old white male, measuring 27 inches tall, 22 pounds with blonde curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

All 3 children were last seen around 2P.M. Sunday afternoon in Anderson, Indiana and are believed to be in extreme danger.

The Anderson Police Department believe the children were abducted by Blake Rindahl, who is 28-years-old, measuring 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 215 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspects vehicle is a Silver 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora, with Minnesota Plates.

If you have any information on the 3 children, please contact the Anderson Police Department.

