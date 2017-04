A windy day at Victoria National Golf Club kept scoring down with less than 25 percent of the field under par after the first round.

At the top of the leaderboard Abraham Ancer, Kyle Thompson and Ryan Yip sit at 4-under-par, while Nate Lashley and Zach Wright linger one shot behind them

Plenty of local golfers on the course as well, as 44Sports recaps the first day of the United Leasing & Finance Championship.

